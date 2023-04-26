Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,803,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,655 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises approximately 12.4% of Aew Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Aew Capital Management L P owned about 0.30% of Prologis worth $316,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Prologis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Prologis by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Prologis by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.71. 922,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,978,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $173.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.02. The company has a market cap of $109.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

