ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Trading 3.9% Higher

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.13. 354,911 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,484,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised shares of ProPetro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $784.31 million, a PE ratio of 681.00 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.55.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $348.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.19 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 0.16%. Research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 553.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in ProPetro by 102.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 18.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

