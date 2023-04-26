ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.29

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.29 and last traded at $59.80, with a volume of 19835 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.94.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $809.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.36.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5,539.6% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,547,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,121 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 130,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.