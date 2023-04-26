ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) is Rollins Financial’s 6th Largest Position

Rollins Financial cut its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 204,708 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 accounts for 3.3% of Rollins Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rollins Financial owned 0.31% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $8,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 9.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,438,000 after purchasing an additional 24,944 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 60.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 254,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 96,224 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,316.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 251,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 233,615 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,734.7% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 243,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 230,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,050,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.25. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $37.53 and a 1-year high of $59.01.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Featured Articles

