Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.01

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01.

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rostelecom PJSC provides digital services and solutions to households, governmental and private organizations. The firm provides telecommunications services to the Russian governmental and corporate customers of all levels. It also offers technology solutions to e-government, cybersecurity, data center &cloud-based services, biometrics, healthcare, education, house maintenance, and utility services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.