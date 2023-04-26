Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Pulmatrix Price Performance
PULM opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.76. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $7.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel inhaled therapeutics products. The company was founded by David Alan Edwards, Mark J. Gabrielson, Alexander M. Klibanov, and Robert S. Langer, Jr. on June 15, 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

