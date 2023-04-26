Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

PULM opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.76. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $7.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULM. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pulmatrix in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel inhaled therapeutics products. The company was founded by David Alan Edwards, Mark J. Gabrielson, Alexander M. Klibanov, and Robert S. Langer, Jr. on June 15, 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

