PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Raised to $71.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PHM. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.36.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PHM stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.66. The company had a trading volume of 846,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.79. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $66.08.

Insider Activity

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,308.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,149. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 126,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 37.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 685,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,944,000 after purchasing an additional 185,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

