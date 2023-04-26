Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Market Capitalization Achieves $120.88 Million

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001569 BTC on exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a market capitalization of $120.88 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New)’s launch date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.46014222 USD and is up 2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $3,896,056.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

