Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Purchased by Compass Financial Advisors LLC

Compass Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Pure Storage by 92.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,909,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,638,000 after buying an additional 1,394,660 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 2,342.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,256,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,390,000 after buying an additional 1,205,042 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 130.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,691,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,292,000 after buying an additional 958,570 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 468,135.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 941,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,185,000 after purchasing an additional 940,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter worth $22,580,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage stock opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.10, a P/E/G ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.22. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $32.45.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 16.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSTG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.58.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

