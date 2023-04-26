PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Trading 9.2% Higher

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.09 and last traded at $6.07. 384,910 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,854,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89.

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 113,962.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,370,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,706,000 after buying an additional 45,330,933 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 1,171.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,378,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after buying an additional 1,270,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 1,111.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,095,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after buying an additional 1,005,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 55.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,657,000 after buying an additional 655,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 30.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,899,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,328,000 after buying an additional 445,598 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

