Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for The Kraft Heinz Company Lowered by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now forecasts that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Kraft Heinz’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s FY2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KHC. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.06.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,197,000 after buying an additional 8,948,708 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

