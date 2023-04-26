Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Caesars Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

CZR has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.77.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $70.23.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 8.31%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,681,600,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

