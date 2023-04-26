Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for IMAX Co. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IMAX in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $98.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.97 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%.

IMAX Stock Down 2.3 %

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on IMAX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on IMAX from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on IMAX from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. IMAX has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of IMAX by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,571,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,700,000 after acquiring an additional 352,762 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of IMAX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,971,000 after acquiring an additional 48,232 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of IMAX by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,164,000 after acquiring an additional 385,912 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of IMAX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after acquiring an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of IMAX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,631,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,033,000 after acquiring an additional 33,974 shares in the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at IMAX

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,672.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IMAX news, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,672.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $141,009.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,821.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IMAX

(Get Rating)

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.