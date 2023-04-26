Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Increased by Zacks Research

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cambium Networks in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Cambium Networks’ current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cambium Networks’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.08 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 14.61%.

Cambium Networks Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CMBM. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM opened at $14.30 on Monday. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $24.19. The firm has a market cap of $390.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cambium Networks

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 22,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $450,987.23. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,457.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cambium Networks

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 19.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 0.7% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 97,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 22.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.