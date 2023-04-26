Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ current full-year earnings is $6.65 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ FY2024 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

PNFP opened at $51.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.04 and its 200 day moving average is $72.38. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $89.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $401.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,171 shares of company stock worth $2,019,695 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,577,000 after purchasing an additional 104,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,631 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,904,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,069 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,855,000 after purchasing an additional 82,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,502,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals.

Further Reading

