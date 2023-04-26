Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Increased by Analyst

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Intuitive Surgical in a report released on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Intuitive Surgical’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.40.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $294.97 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $304.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.74. The firm has a market cap of $103.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,096 shares of company stock worth $36,208,715 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $915,360,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,227,284,000 after buying an additional 1,477,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,176,653,000 after buying an additional 1,234,174 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $259,927,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.