Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Cut by William Blair

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allstate in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 20th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.81 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.92. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Allstate Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALL. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $114.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of -21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.57. Allstate has a 12-month low of $103.20 and a 12-month high of $142.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 84.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 190.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.92%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

