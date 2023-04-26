QUASA Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.78 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 26th. Over the last week, QUASA has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $355.70 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007919 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00027389 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019889 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00018548 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001203 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,329.93 or 0.99967731 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000109 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00175024 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $536.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

