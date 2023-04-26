Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY23 guidance at $8.40 to $9.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $8.40-$9.00 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $146.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.56.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Stories

