Radio Caca (RACA) Price Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $63.38 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00009952 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00026557 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000365 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

RACA is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

