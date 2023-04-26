Raging River Exploration (TSE:RRX) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Raging River Exploration Inc (TSE:RRX – Get Rating) shares rose 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.99 and last traded at C$5.99. Approximately 3,076,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,657,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.81.

Raging River Exploration Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.99. The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.62.

Raging River Exploration Company Profile

Raging River Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the properties located in the Viking light oil fairway at the greater Dodsland area in southwest Saskatchewan; and in the Esther area of southeastern Alberta.

