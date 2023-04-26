Raymond James Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Raymond James raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.34. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.70 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 62.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7,566.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.