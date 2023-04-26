Raymond James Raises Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $282.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on V. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.79.

V stock opened at $229.59 on Wednesday. Visa has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

