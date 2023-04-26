Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Shares Down 1.6%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Rating) fell 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.53. 581,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 589,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Recruit in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Recruit alerts:

Recruit Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a global provider in HR technology and business solutions. It focuses on expanding economic and personal opportunities for people everywhere. With key subsidiaries including Indeed, Glassdoor and its worldwide staffing business, Recruit aims to simplify hiring through a two-sided talent marketplace that drives meaningful connections between job seekers and employers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.