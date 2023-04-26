Red Cedar Capital LLC Sells 124 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Red Cedar Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,767 shares of company stock worth $28,443,783. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,885,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,891,138. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.74. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $285.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.94.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.