Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Posts Earnings Results

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82, Briefing.com reports. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 24.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.09. Renasant has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $41.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Renasant by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Renasant by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Renasant by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 17,652 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RNST. Raymond James lowered Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Renasant from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.58.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

