Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $38.10

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.10 and last traded at $38.40, with a volume of 3316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on RBCAA shares. Piper Sandler raised Republic Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Republic Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Republic Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Republic Bancorp Increases Dividend

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $76.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 24.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.374 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.97%.

Institutional Trading of Republic Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 865,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,419,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,273,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,635,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. 23.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Incis a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Recommended Stories

