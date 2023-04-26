ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Price Target Cut to $8.00

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $50.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 220.00% from the company’s current price.

ReShape Lifesciences Price Performance

RSLS stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.05. ReShape Lifesciences has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $52.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28.

Get ReShape Lifesciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReShape Lifesciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.24% of ReShape Lifesciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc is a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. Its portfolio includes the Lap-Band Adjustable Gastric Banding System, ReShape Marketplace, Obalon Balloon System, ReShape Vest, and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation device. The company was founded in December 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ReShape Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReShape Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.