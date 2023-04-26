Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 218,964 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $86,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN traded down $5.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.14. 2,405,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,048,917. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.46 and its 200-day moving average is $172.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.17.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

