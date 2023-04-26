Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,709 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.14% of Crown Castle worth $82,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its position in Crown Castle by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 11,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,309. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.99. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.29 and a 12-month high of $193.95. The company has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.94.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

