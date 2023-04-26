Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,344,173 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 23,093 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 0.6% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.08% of Abbott Laboratories worth $147,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 31,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,507 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $108.52. The stock had a trading volume of 634,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $118.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.95. The stock has a market cap of $188.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

