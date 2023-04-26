Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $100.36 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,381 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $100,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,387,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,082,878,000 after purchasing an additional 156,753 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,239,327,000 after purchasing an additional 211,341 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after purchasing an additional 110,490 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,348,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $392,204,000 after acquiring an additional 45,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,337,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $390,310,000 after acquiring an additional 47,259 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $4.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.00. The company had a trading volume of 710,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,643. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

