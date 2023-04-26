Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $172.26 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,178,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 34,006 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.8% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $172,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 34.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 65.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 18.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA stock traded up $7.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.51. 11,972,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,541,238. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $281.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.21 and a 200-day moving average of $193.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,150 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.79.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

