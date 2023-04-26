Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $51.88 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,753 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Chubb were worth $51,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.12. 451,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,904. The company has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.92.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.