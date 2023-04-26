Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 99,873 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 525,361 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,873 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $69,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,862,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $110,141.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,693,665.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $110,141.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,693,665.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $424,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,487.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,581 shares of company stock valued at $9,125,096 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce Stock Up 1.1 %

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Shares of CRM traded up $2.06 on Wednesday, hitting $192.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,181,156. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.54. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $200.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 908.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

