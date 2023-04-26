Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 86,845 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,033,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 86,845 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.08% of ConocoPhillips worth $121,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. First National Trust Co increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.26. 527,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,521,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.45. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Capital One Financial cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.11.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

