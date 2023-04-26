Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,160 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 21,286 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Walmart were worth $64,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 35.2% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.73. The stock had a trading volume of 593,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,246,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $156.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.84.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.81.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

