Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,917 Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short Russell2000 makes up 4.0% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC owned 1.12% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWM. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000.

NYSEARCA RWM traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $24.94. The stock had a trading volume of 358,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,811. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.86. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $27.14.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

