Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,771,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,944,000 after purchasing an additional 224,570 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,750,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,513,000 after acquiring an additional 371,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,669,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,054 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,468,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,990,000 after acquiring an additional 440,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,209,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,591,000 after acquiring an additional 187,923 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,439. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.26%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

