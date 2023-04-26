Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 1.1% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,607,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.14. The company had a trading volume of 703,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,887,658. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $103.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.07.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

