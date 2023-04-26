Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Has $331,000 Stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,205 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 35.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $203,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $219,000.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

LQDH stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.53. 355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,739. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.37 and a 52 week high of $93.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.16.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.