Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Has $996,000 Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.90. The stock had a trading volume of 183,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,309. The company has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.45 and a 200 day moving average of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.47 and a 1 year high of $193.95.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.94.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

