Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rollins Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 441.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 93,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after acquiring an additional 76,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.07. The company had a trading volume of 499,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,014. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.33.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

