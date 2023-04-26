Reviewing comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares comScore and Farfetch’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio comScore $376.42 million 0.25 -$66.56 million ($0.88) -1.15 Farfetch $2.32 billion 0.68 $359.29 million ($2.24) -1.78

Farfetch has higher revenue and earnings than comScore. Farfetch is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than comScore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

55.7% of comScore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Farfetch shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of comScore shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Farfetch shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for comScore and Farfetch, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score comScore 0 0 1 0 3.00 Farfetch 1 5 10 0 2.56

comScore presently has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 172.28%. Farfetch has a consensus price target of $11.77, indicating a potential upside of 195.64%. Given Farfetch’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Farfetch is more favorable than comScore.

Profitability

This table compares comScore and Farfetch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets comScore -17.68% -14.50% -4.17% Farfetch 15.51% 22.84% 6.17%

Risk and Volatility

comScore has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farfetch has a beta of 2.97, meaning that its stock price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Farfetch beats comScore on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About comScore

comScore, Inc. is a global information and analytics company, which engages in the measurement of audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

