Reviewing Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) and Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Brightcove has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scienjoy has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brightcove and Scienjoy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove $211.01 million 0.78 -$9.02 million ($0.22) -17.50 Scienjoy $261.96 million 0.54 $26.68 million $0.38 10.12

Analyst Ratings

Scienjoy has higher revenue and earnings than Brightcove. Brightcove is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scienjoy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Brightcove and Scienjoy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightcove 0 0 1 0 3.00 Scienjoy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Brightcove presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 159.74%. Scienjoy has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 966.32%. Given Scienjoy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Scienjoy is more favorable than Brightcove.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Brightcove shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Scienjoy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Brightcove shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.6% of Scienjoy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brightcove and Scienjoy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove -4.27% -3.62% -1.62% Scienjoy 6.04% 19.89% 15.41%

Summary

Scienjoy beats Brightcove on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brightcove

(Get Rating)

Brightcove, Inc. engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, Brightcove Live, Brightcove Beacon, Brightcove Player, Zencoder, and Brightcove Audience Insights. The company was founded by Jeremy J. Allaire and Robert Mason in August 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Scienjoy

(Get Rating)

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. The company's platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. As of December 31, 2021, it had 840,640 paying users and 288,898 active broadcasters. The company operates four live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Stream names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Scienjoy Holding Corporation is a subsidiary of Lavacano Holdings Limited.

