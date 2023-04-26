Richard Valencia Purchases 410,000 Shares of ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD) Stock

ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD – Get Rating) insider Richard Valencia acquired 410,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$51,660.00 ($34,671.14).

Richard Valencia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ImpediMed alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, Richard Valencia 20,000,000 shares of ImpediMed stock.

On Monday, March 27th, Richard Valencia acquired 400,000 shares of ImpediMed stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$54,000.00 ($36,241.61).

On Monday, March 6th, Richard Valencia acquired 1,000,000 shares of ImpediMed stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$64,000.00 ($42,953.02).

ImpediMed Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

About ImpediMed

ImpediMed Limited, a medical software technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) devices and software services in Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers SOZO, a noninvasive BIS device for the assessment of lymphedema and fluid status monitoring of heart failure patients; SFB7, a single-channel, tetrapolar BIS device to analyze body composition in healthy individuals; and ImpediVET, a single-channel, tetrapolar (BIS) device that measures fluid status and tissue composition for veterinary applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ImpediMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImpediMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.