Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Raises Dividend to GBX 5.20 Per Share

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Rightmove Price Performance

Shares of Rightmove stock opened at GBX 569.50 ($7.11) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2,497.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 560.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 545.48. Rightmove has a 52 week low of GBX 437.80 ($5.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 669 ($8.36). The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 555 ($6.93) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on Rightmove from GBX 705 ($8.80) to GBX 660 ($8.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Panmure Gordon began coverage on Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 523 ($6.53) target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rightmove from GBX 590 ($7.37) to GBX 530 ($6.62) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 578.57 ($7.23).

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.