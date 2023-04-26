Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1083 per share on Monday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Rightmove Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RTMVY opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. Rightmove has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 590 ($7.37) to GBX 530 ($6.62) in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Rightmove from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Rightmove to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 490 ($6.12) to GBX 602 ($7.52) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 490 ($6.12) to GBX 510 ($6.37) in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $582.40.

About Rightmove

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

