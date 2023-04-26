Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 17 Per Share

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Robert Walters Stock Performance

LON:RWA opened at GBX 408 ($5.10) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £305.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 783.02, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 478.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 506.62. Robert Walters has a twelve month low of GBX 401.73 ($5.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 665.80 ($8.32).

Get Robert Walters alerts:

Insider Activity at Robert Walters

In other Robert Walters news, insider Leslie Van de Walle bought 10,000 shares of Robert Walters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.37) per share, for a total transaction of £43,000 ($53,703.01). Company insiders own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Walters

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Walters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Walters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.