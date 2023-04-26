ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Shares Up 0.2%

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.81 and last traded at $30.77. 6,628 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 15,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.71.

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.49. The company has a market cap of $101.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTEC. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 196,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter.

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Company Profile

The Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (HTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of global health care technology companies. HTEC was launched on Jun 25, 2019 and is managed by ROBO Global.

